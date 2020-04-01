Across the country, individuals have been handling the coronavirus-induced quarantine period in a variety of ways.

For Penn State alumnus Nick Savino, this has meant making a lighthearted quarantine-related parody of MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This.”

Savino — a Penn State class of 2018 graduate and creator of his own video production company, NGS Productions — said the idea for the video came to him from a Spotify playlist that his girlfriend Gina DeFrancesco sent him.

The playlist — containing song titles related to the concept of quarantine and illness such as “SICKO MODE” by Travis Scott and “Mask Off” by Future — inspired Savino to rework the lyrics for the MC Hammer song and make an accompanying video for it.

Although Savino can be heard singing the lyrics, he recreated the beat of “U Can’t Touch This” by making sounds with common healthcare products, recording each sound and editing them in the proper sequence.

Some of these sounds include taking a tissue out of its box, hitting a roll of paper towels on a table and spraying a Lysol can.

Savino said he drew inspiration from other YouTube videos that have utilized the idea of making sounds with household items to recreate songs.

He added that he chose “U Can’t Touch This” not only for its quarantine-related title, but also for its instrumental sections — which he felt would be interesting to recreate with healthcare items.

Savino said he was able to use his “creative talent to conceptualize things before they are put on the screen” in order to piece together his initial ideas for the video.

According to Savino, the most difficult part of the creation process was constructing the beat from the sounds he recorded. Explaining that he is not exactly a “musical person,” Savino said he had never put something like this together before.

Although he had to spend more time making sure the sounds created the correct beat and aligned with the recordings of his voice, Savino said he was able to familiarize himself with GarageBand and accomplish the task.

Savino said he made the song and video on his own over the course of a few days, but he added that he sent the lyrics to his sister — Olivia Savino — prior to moving forward with the rest of the project.

Olivia, a senior studying occupational therapy at Alvernia University, said she helped him make minor changes to some of the lyrics, but she added she liked the original draft and overall video concept from the beginning.

“I loved it. I thought it was great,” she said. “It’s always amazing to see what he can do with his videography.”

Adding that she thinks this was one of his most creative videos, Olivia said Savino “really flourishes with creativity when he can make something on his own time.”

DeFrancesco, who also graduated from Penn State in 2018, said although she did not initially know how the video would turn out, she was not surprised to see Savino’s creativity bring the project together.

“It turned out great,” she said. “With everything that’s going on right now, the positivity was needed. I’m glad it spread so many smiles.”

DeFrancesco also said the video has served as a “positive reminder to stay home and stay healthy” during this quarantine period.

Savino said the response to the video has been “incredible” and that the views continue to rise. He said his work has also been featured in news sources from Boston and Philadelphia.

Savino said he has enjoyed witnessing the positive feedback he has received from this project, as well as the other videos he produces.

“I love hearing how [my videos] have affected people’s lives,” he said. “This is such a crazy time, so I hoped this video would spread positivity and brighten up people’s days.”

Savino added he would love to see his work featured on Good Morning America because he thinks this would allow him to spread positivity to the whole country.

Having been making videos since he was 10 years old, Savino said he is completely self-taught in film and has acquired his knowledge of the practice through trial and error. He said he never took video production classes in college, but he was able to combine his love for film with his knowledge of marketing to launch his production company.

Savino said aside from his work for NGS Productions — which mainly involves producing video content for companies or other clients — he also works with Penn State’s College of the Liberal Arts.

Savino also said he enjoys all aspects of the video production process.

“I just love making videos and having it as my full-time job,” he said.” It doesn’t feel like I’m working. I enjoy it 24/7, which I don’t think everyone can say.”

