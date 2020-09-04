The State College Area School District announced its schools will switch to remote learning until at least Friday, Sept. 11, according to an announcement from the school Friday, Sept. 4.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health recommends areas like Centre County, which are designated as having the highest level of coronavirus transmission, transition to a "full remote learning model."

The department reported the positive case rate of the coronavirus from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3 is 5%, as of Sept. 4 data.

Robert O’Donnell, superintendent of schools, said the school district was developing a "return-to-school plan" and plans to inform students and their families whether such a plan would be feasible on Sept. 11.

The SCASD's coronavirus dashboard reported 160 coronavirus cases within the school district's zip codes throughout the last week.

In his statement, O’Donnell described the spike in cases as "an extremely disappointing turn of events."