Penn State announced it is partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to perform contact tracing for students and university employees who receive a positive coronavirus test, according to a Penn State news release.

The contact tracing system was first announced via a university town hall in July. The system will be directed by the COVID-19 Operations Control Center and operated by the Office of Student Affairs.

The Department of Health will reinforce state requirements for contact tracing to help the university's efforts, the release said.

Any reported cases of the coronavirus will be directed to the Department of Health, which will investigate each case to determine if the individual is affiliated with a particular university or school, and who the infected individual may have interacted with while contagious.

The data from these investigations will be placed in the same statewide software program that is used to track cases, which will keep both the Department of Health and Penn State aware of students and employees who test positive.

Individuals affiliated with Penn State who test positive for the virus will be contacted by both the Department of Health and the university to determine their close contacts — anyone who the infected person was within 6 feet of for at least 10 minutes starting from 48 hours before the person began feeling sick or received a positive test.

Penn State nurses and contact tracers will oversee the contact tracing process for all students and employees and provide them with support, according to the release.

Quarantine or isolation accommodations will be made for students, and employees will receive guidance on how to properly quarantine or isolate themselves in their homes.

The Department of Health will reach out to any close contacts who are not affiliated with the university.

The release said the identity of the student or employee who tests positive or is presumed positive will not be shared with the close contacts without permission in order to maintain privacy.