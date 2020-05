The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 725 new cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, with a total of 66,983 across the state.

Centre County reported 143 cases as of Friday.

The charts below track the number of cases in Pennsylvania and Centre County since the first cases were reported.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Which State College bars are offering to-go cocktails? While still observing social distancing practices, bars in State College are beginning to offer “to-go” cocktails to local customers.