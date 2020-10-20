Penn State reported 184 new coronavirus cases at University Park, according to its Tuesday coronavirus dashboard update.

This update includes tests received in the past few days, as well as tests whose results were just updated from as far back as Friday, Oct. 2.

From Friday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 18, Penn State reported a total of 33 new student cases, all of which were from on-demand tests.

The dashboard reported there are currently 193 active coronavirus cases at University Park as of Tuesday, with 3,345 cases listed as “no longer active.”

Since Aug. 7, Penn State has seen a total of 3,538 positive student cases.

A total of 52 students are in on-campus isolation, and 48 students are in on-campus quarantine.

According to Penn State, quarantine is for those who may have come into contact with an infected individual and must quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the individual.

Isolation is for those who have tested positive for the virus and need to isolate for at least 10 days.

Of the total 47,423 students tested since Aug. 7, 43,626 have tested negative from both on-demand and random tests. A total of 347 students are waiting for test results.

There are currently two active cases among University Park employees, with eight cases considered no longer active. Fifty-two employees are waiting for test results.