Researchers at Penn State have created an online dashboard that provides a map illustrating the number of confirmed coronavirus cases specific to each county in Pennsylvania.

The dashboard has been available since March 12 and will be manually updated up to two hours after the Department of Health updates the data on its cases tables.

Brittany Waltemate, a maps and GIS assistant supported by the Sally W. Kalin Endowment for Technological Innovations, is working in partnership with Nathan Peikielek, the geospatial services librarian and assistant professor of geography, to ensure that the dashboard reflects the evolution and spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the commonwealth, according to a Penn State News release,

As of April 6, there were 44 cases of the virus in Centre County and nearly 13,000 in Pennsylvania.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE