Penn State reported over 430 new coronavirus cases at its University Park campus Tuesday, bringing the campus total to 1,145, according to data from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14 on its online coronavirus dashboard.

Student results include 972 from on-demand testing and 173 from random testing, as well as additional positive cases from last week's tests.

A total of 766 students are awaiting test results.

A total of 108 students are in on-campus isolation and 59 students are in on-campus quarantine.

According to a Tuesday Penn State news release, 477 students have completed their isolation and are no longer active cases.

A total of 17,803 University Park students were tested this week, including 5,863 on-demand and 11,940 selected randomly.

Last week's data reported one University Park employee had tested positive for the coronavirus at University Park from a randomly screened test, and that number remained the same in this week's data.

A total of 369 employee tests have been conducted and 13 employees are awaiting results.

Penn State Shenango has one positive case from on-demand testing.

Penn State's Hershey campus has 13 cases from on-demand tests.