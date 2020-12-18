Mount Nittany Medical Center
Buy Now

The main entrance of Mount Nittany Medical Center on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 in State College, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

The Mount Nittany Medical Center reported 51 current positive coronavirus inpatients Friday, making for a total of 128 cases this month.

According to a press release from the medical center, this averages to about 43 positive coronavirus patients per day.

Additionally, the release said there has consistently been about 50 positive coronavirus patients in the medical center at one time throughout the past two weeks.

The release also said, however, that there were 143 coronavirus patients — an average of 22 per day — in November.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Quincey Reese is a news features and investigations reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in psychology.