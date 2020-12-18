The Mount Nittany Medical Center reported 51 current positive coronavirus inpatients Friday, making for a total of 128 cases this month.

According to a press release from the medical center, this averages to about 43 positive coronavirus patients per day.

Additionally, the release said there has consistently been about 50 positive coronavirus patients in the medical center at one time throughout the past two weeks.

The release also said, however, that there were 143 coronavirus patients — an average of 22 per day — in November.

