Penn State announced Wednesday it will hold its fall 2020 commencement ceremony virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Penn State news release, the virtual ceremony, which can be viewed here, will recognize fall semester graduates across all Penn State campuses.

The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 and will include elements of a traditional graduation, including formal remarks, conferral of degrees and induction into the Penn State Alumni Association.

After the ceremony ends, family, friends and graduates can view virtual content created to highlight each Penn State college and campus.

Graduates will be invited back for an in-person ceremony when it is deemed safe to do so, according to the release.

Each graduate will have their name displayed on a digital slide.

More information will be sent to graduates "throughout the next week," the release said.

Penn State also held its spring and summer 2020 commencement ceremonies virtually due to the pandemic, which began in March.