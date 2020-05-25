Over the past few months, the coronavirus has changed Americans’ lives in unimaginable ways.

Among incarcerated Americans, though, social distancing isn’t an option. According to Penn State professor Shaheen Pasha, incarcerated people are experiencing heightened fear and uncertainty like many Americans — but for them, getting a fever means going into solitary confinement.

Correctional facilities have gone to great lengths to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including the Centre County Correctional Facility, which had six cases as of April 29.

The nature of correctional facilities poses a very high risk for infectious diseases, according to Pasha, because incarcerated people are “literally one on top of each other.”

According to Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe, the coronavirus can spread six times more quickly in correctional facilities.

Because of this, the Centre County Correctional Facility began taking preventative measures in early March.

The CCCF, in Pipe’s opinion, was already well-prepared for the coronavirus. The facility had a pandemic plan, and many of its staff members had worked there during the 2009 H1N1 virus — or swine flu — pandemic.

In early March, the CCCF began educating incarcerated individuals and staff about coronavirus by holding Q&A sessions. Pipe said they paid extra attention to educating those who were about to be released.

The CCCF’s medical staff has coronavirus tests, and the facility screens its occupants and staff daily for symptoms, Pipe said.

Individuals who are older, immunocompromised or considered at high risk for contracting the virus are screened twice a day, Pipe said.

Ever since the facility’s pandemic plan went into action, the staff has added cleaning regimens, cleaning supplies and hand soap to all housing units.

The CCCF staff were equipped with surgical masks in March, and by late April the inmates were as well. Pipe said the CCCF waited to give masks to inmates for fear of security risks because the masks could be used as a weapon.

Any new inmates are given a mask and quarantined for 14 days, Pipe said.

The CCCF also has a negative airflow holding cell where inmates who contract the virus can be held to prevent spreading the virus to the rest of the facility.

The CCCF was also at an advantage because of its already “historically low” population, Pipe said — the 397-bed facility had roughly 230 inmates when the virus arrived in the Centre County region, which enabled the CCCF to quarantine one unit instead of the whole facility.

Although the CCCF’s population was already fairly low, Centre County tried to reduce the population as much as possible to prevent further spreading, Pipe said. The effort was a collaboration between the prison board of inspectors, the courts, probation, the District Attorney’s office, victims’ advocates and public defenders. The county began by releasing people whose sentences were expiring in the next few months.

Pipe said the county’s “guiding light” is finding a balance between “public safety and the health of the facility.”

“Some of the individuals within our facility have done heinous crimes,” Pipe said. “There are other ones who are in there for non-violent offenses [like] writing bad checks — things that, you know, do they really pose a threat to society at this point?”

Toward the beginning of the CCCF’s response to the virus, a list of “high-risk” individuals within the facility who were older and immunocompromised was created and sent to Centre County courts to see if any of the individuals could be released.

However, the CCCF also houses individuals from other counties that don’t have jails. Centre County informed courts in those counties of their high-risk residents incarcerated in the CCCF, but if courts decide not to release those individuals, Centre County doesn’t have much recourse, Pipe said.

Mark Frailey, a co-chair of Centre County’s chapter of the Pennsylvania Prison Society, said Centre County has done a much better job releasing inmates than other counties that contract with the CCCF.

According to a press release from its prison board of inspectors, the CCCF had 186 individuals incarcerated on April 29.

But the process for releasing incarcerated individuals has new, coronavirus-related problems of its own.

During the process by which inmates reenter society, officials try to connect the returning individual with housing and employment opportunities. Before the coronavirus, Pipe said, the biggest challenge was finding housing, and securing employment was fairly easy.

Now, however, finding employment poses a much greater challenge, especially because many of the job losses were in the hospitality industry. According to Pipe, finding housing has been more doable because fewer students are living in Centre County.

Reentry coordinators are concerned that adjusting to life after prison will be more difficult for the inmates now, Pipe said.

“Incarceration typically has a profound effect on people [after] just two years,” Pipe said. “They may see their loved ones in a different way when they leave, their friends. It may just be a different circumstance when they’re released. But now it’s a completely different world.”

Centre County also worked to prevent people from entering the CCCF in the first place.

According to Pipe, in March of 2019, 311 individuals were booked into the CCCF, some of whom were only there for one day or held while awaiting trial. In March of 2020, only 151 people were booked into the CCCF.

“Our DA has been working very closely with law enforcement to make sure that we’re not bringing individuals within the facility that we don’t need to be having in the facility for petty crimes” Pipe said.

Other actions correctional facilities have taken are suspending all visitors, outside programming and work release programs.

To make up for suspending visitors, Pipe said the CCCF has made phone calls more available and free.

The suspension of visitors has a profound impact on the lives of incarcerated people, according to Pasha and Frailey, who are both in contact with incarcerated or recently released individuals.

“[Incarcerated people] feel this real disconnect, that they’ve been cut off from their loved ones,” Pasha said. “There’s a big difference between hearing a voice on the phone and being able to see the person you care about, or being able to give a hug to your mom, which I think is really taking a psychological impact on a lot of people inside.”

Programming in a correctional facility can be run by the facility itself or by outside organizations and can cover a wide range of subjects, including religious programs, education, yoga and line dancing, according to Frailey.

“Centre County does more programming than any other county jail that I’m aware of,” Frailey said.

Although most of the CCCF’s programming is in-house, there’s a lot of outside programming as well.

Frailey’s church had been providing religious services in the CCCF, so after facility programs were canceled, he started recording the services and giving DVDs to the CCCF, which he said was a very easy process.

Pipe said the county is interested in replicating other programming that have been canceled, and the facility is looking into live-streaming religious services.

However, Frailey said cancelling programming can have bigger disruptions to incarcerated people’s lives than people might initially realize.

Judges often make attending programming like DUI classes a contingent of a person’s release from prison, Frailey explained. With many of these programs suspended, some incarcerated people who were on track to be released have no way to complete those requirements.

Pasha and Frailey both described a general feeling of uncertainty among incarcerated people.

“Like all of us, they’re just kind of watching TV and trying to piece together what’s happening outside and just waiting for the times when they can take phone calls,” Pasha said.

Frailey said incarcerated people naturally feel very helpless and distrustful, so with coronavirus on top of that atmosphere, “it’s just a bad situation.”

“Everybody’s worried. All they’re hearing is, ‘if I get this thing, I’m gonna die,’” Frailey said. “If they were on the outside, they could take the universal precautions that they want, they could do whatever. But in there, you do what you’re told.”

Pasha said many of the incarcerated people she has spoken to “feel like they are being forgotten.”

Because prisons have become coronavirus hotspots, Pasha said many of her contacts fear that they have been given a death sentence for a crime that didn’t warrant one.

“[The incarcerated people] are afraid for the people outside that they care about, and they’re afraid and kind of sad about their own status,” Pasha said. “They don’t know if they’re going to be expendable.”