Editor’s note: All numbers come directly from Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard

Penn State reported there are 437 new coronavirus cases at University Park, including 418 from on-demand testing and 19 from random testing, according to data from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24.

Penn State reported 499 new coronavirus cases across all of its campuses Friday, according to data from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24.

Since Aug. 7, Penn State has reported a total of 2,124 cases at University Park, 819 of which are currently active cases.

Penn State has reported a total of 2,244 cases across all of its campuses, also since Aug. 7.

As of Friday, last week’s data showed a total of 634 cases at University Park, which accounts for cases that were previously awaiting results in addition to reported known cases.

There are no current new employee cases at University Park. Seventy-nine employees are waiting for their test results.

Penn State said in a release that numbers of cases reported from Commonwealth Campuses from prior weeks may be different, due to the fact that some students were enrolled in classes at more than one campus. These numbers are now updated and account for “the drop in positive cases at some campuses,” according to the release.

A total of 28,045 University Park students were tested, including 10,558 on-demand and 17,425 selected randomly.

A total of 143 students are in on-campus isolation and 57 students are in on-campus quarantine.

Across University Park’s campus this week, a total of 24,887 students tested negative for the virus, including 8,151 from on-demand testing and 16,736 from random testing.

A total of 973 students are waiting for their test results.