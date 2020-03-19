Penn State recently suspended in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester, closed its on-campus residence halls, and strongly recommended students stay off campus.

With this change, many students have not been on campus since the beginning of spring break — and they are starting to miss it.

However, Penn State students do not seem to miss the big things. They aren’t sad about missing the Blue & White game, they aren’t sad about the cancellation of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Big Ten Conference Tournament or the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Big Ten Tournament.

Instead, they miss the little things.

“Being at Penn State, there’s kinda like an energy around it, all the school spirit, and the sporting events and the campus," Owen Donovan said. "It's got a kind of vibe that feels different from other colleges, and that’s what I’m gonna miss. I love being a part of the school, and I’ll miss my friends there because they are all over the country."

Donovan (sophomore-pre-medicine) said the discouragement of travel has made him anxious about when he’ll next get to see his friends, and that he’s disappointed he lost “half the semester with them.”

Daniel Breslin agreed, and said he misses his friends, whom he believes he won’t see until next semester.

Phillip Ho also said he’s going to miss the relationships he’s built with friends on campus.

“Those interpersonal reactions are the most important as they help me as a storyteller explore characters in a different way because of the interactions I’ve had, whether they were positive or negative,” Ho (senior-film) said.

When discussing her friends, Delaney Kendrick said she misses how they lived close to her.

“I could ask them to hangout one minute, and then in the next ten [minutes] we were together,” Kendrick said.

Some students simply miss being in the classroom, such as Kendrick (sophomore-cybersecurity) who said she learns more effectively in a physical environment.

“I liked walking there,” Kendrick said. “I liked being physically in those classrooms.”

She said she thought her classes were much harder online than in person.

Donovan still isn't sure if he enjoys learning on his laptop or in a classroom, and he said he's still getting used to using his laptop all day. He said he feels like the layout of his day is different at home than at school.

“I feel like my day is taken up by school more,” Donovan said. “But I’m sleeping in later, that's the biggest change.”

Donovan said he’s finishing classes earlier, but since the gyms around his area are closed, it’s the biggest change in his day.

Kendrick said the biggest challenge is not having a set schedule.

“Knowing that I had classes at a certain time meant that I had to budget my time more," Kendrick said. "If I knew I had a lot of work to get done the next day then I’d get up early and knock out the assignments before class. But, now that I have more free time I do them whenever I get the chance. This has been less beneficial because with more time comes less motivation to actually do the assignments.”

For some, the change in usual weekly activities, such as clubs, has been difficult to get used to.

“It has affected club meetings, definitely, and events hosted by the clubs I’m in,” Ho said. “But it has also affected my narrative filmmaking class [COMM 438], since most of us have short films we can’t film now due to the outbreak causing Innovation Park — and the equipment room specifically — to close for the rest of the semester.”

Breslin (sophomore-IST) agreed with Ho, and was disappointed that he could no longer participate in the clubs he’s involved in.

He said the change to online classes has been difficult, as they aren’t all solidified and are “constantly changing.”

“I can’t go to IM or other gyms anymore on campus,” Breslin said. “I don’t have any meetings for clubs I’m in.”

He said it’s difficult to get work done, as his schedule is now only online classes.

“Nothing is the same as before,” Breslin said.