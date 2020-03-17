The Penn State Faculty Senate Tuesday voted in favor of a resolution giving students the option to apply a satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading scale to individual classes amid the coronavirus spread.

The resolution states that no student should have their academic standing penalized as a result of the 2020 spring semester.

The resolution hopes to accommodate students whose classes had challenges with Penn State’s transitions to online learning. Under this policy, any grade that is a C or higher would be “satisfactory” and grades of D or lower would count as “unsatisfactory.”

Satisfactory and unsatisfactory grades would not affect students’ grade point averages.

The resolution is not binding and simply reflects the Faculty Senate’s support for this potential measure.

Satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading is different from pass/fail grading, in which any grade of D or higher is a passing grade and only Fs count as a failing grade.

Some majors require Cs to pass certain classes. Unlike pass/fail grading, satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading can be applied both general education classes and classes that require a C to pass.

Under the policy recommended in the resolution, students would be able to chose whether their grades appear on the standard grading scale or a satisfactory/unsatisfactory grade for each individual class.

The change would be made in consultation with the student’s academic advisor, and students could make the decision at any point until the last day of the 2020 spring semester.