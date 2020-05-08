Governor Tom Wolf announced 13 additional Pennsylvania counties will move from the red to the yellow phase next Friday, May 15.

According to a press release, these counties are as follows: Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

According to Wolf’s plan for counties in the yellow phase, schools of in-person instruction are to remain closed and restrictions are still placed on prisons and places of congregate care.

Wolf said, however, some places of childcare are permitted to open assuming they comply with recommended restrictions.

Businesses with in-person components are permitted to open as well, but must follow all advised safety orders. Telecommuting for work is also to be continued where possible, according to the release.

Wolf also said in-person retail is allowed in this phase, but he added it is preferable for these locations to do curbside pick-up or delivery. Additionally, restaurants and bars are limited to carry-out and delivery orders only.

Citizens of a yellow phase county are prohibited from meeting in groups of more than 25 people, according to Wolf. Places of indoor recreation and entertainment such as gyms, hair salons and theaters are to remain closed as well.

