Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday a new series of coronavirus mitigation measures to manage recent spikes in the commonwealth.

During a livestreamed press conference, Wolf said the following measures will be in place for three weeks, starting on Saturday, Dec. 12 and ending at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.

Schools

According to Wolf, all in-person extracurricular activities at schools are to be suspended for the next three weeks, including practices and tournaments.

Professional and collegiate sports will be allowed to continue without fans as long as they follow all guidelines presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Indoor gatherings

Wolf also said indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people. This rule does not apply to places of worship, but Wolf encourages the leaders of these congregations to consider safer alternatives to such gatherings.

All indoor dining at locations such as restaurants, bars, social clubs and private catered events will be prohibited for the next three weeks, as well.

Other forms of indoor entertainment will also be suspended for the next three weeks. These include theatres, concert venues, museums, movie theaters, casinos, private clubs, gyms, bowling alleys and arcades.

All in-person businesses “serving the public,” including retail and grocery stores, are permitted to remain open at 50% of their usual capacity.

Outdoor gatherings

Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 50 people. Outdoor dining and take-out food and alcohol sales will still be permitted.