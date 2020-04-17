According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, The first coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in Centre County.

No other information about the patient is available. The number of cases in Centre County stands at 73.

The number of confirmed or probable cases statewide jumped to 29,441 as of Friday, an increase of 2,951. There are now a total of 756 deaths across the state, an increase of 109.

There are nine counties with over 1,000 cases. Lehigh and Delaware have surpassed 2,000, while Philadelphia still has the most cases with 8,138.