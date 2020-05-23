The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced an additional 725 positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the commonwealth total to 66,983 cases.

There have also been 321,469 negative cases and 5,096 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, Centre County has seen five more positive cases since yesterday, bringing the county total to 143 cases. The county also has 1,836 negative cases to date.

All statistics are based on data from midnight on Saturday, May 23.

