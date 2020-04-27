The first decision regarding any kind of classes or programs in the fall due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus has been made, as the Bellisario College of Communications at Penn State’s Washington D.C. program for fall 2020 has been canceled.

The Washington program allows communications students to live and take classes in the D.C. area and “gain valuable on-the-job experience and work with professionals in their fields” while having an internship at organizations like CNN and the Smithsonian Museum, according to the college’s website.

Fourteen junior and senior Penn State students set to participate in the program were informed Monday morning by the department head that it had been canceled, according to Steve Sampsell, director of strategic communications for the college.

“The biggest obstacle was the uncertain and unprecedented times facing government offices, nonprofits and other businesses that serve as internship sites for the program,” Sampsell said.

Penn State has already canceled in-person classes for all summer 2020 sessions, but there has not been additional decisions made as of yet by the university about fall classes at University Park or any commonwealth campus.