The second coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in Centre County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Four new cases were confirmed as well, bringing the county total up to 77.

In Pennsylvania, there were 1,296 new reported cases of the virus, bringing the total to 34,528. The death toll rose by 360, to 1,564 deaths.

As of Tuesday, 10 counties have more than 1,000 positive cases. Philadelphia remains the hardest-hit county, with 9,391 cases.

