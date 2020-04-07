There are 1,579 new cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

This brings the statewide total to 14,559. The death toll rose to 240, and 76,719 people have been tested negative for the virus.

Philadelphia County continues to be the most affected, with 4,012 total cases. It makes up for nearly 28% of the statewide total.

Centre County has 55 cases, with 11 new cases reported today. There are no deaths related to the coronavirus in this county.