The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 456 additional coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 82,126.

There are 585,662 negative cases of the coronavirus in the state, as well as 6,426 virus-related deaths.

Four additional coronavirus cases were reported in Centre County on Monday, bringing the county total to 184.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Penn State to accept housing contract cancellation requests until June 30 For students whose plans have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is now extra ti…