The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 654 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 113,590.

7,209 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across the commonwealth since March.

Centre County reported 318 positive confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase in two cases from Saturday, and 8,804 people have tested negative for the virus countywide.

