There are now 185 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, with 52 new confirmed cases on Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Montgomery and Philadelphia have the most confirmed cases with 47 and 33, respectively. Allegheny, Monroe, Delaware, Bucks, Cumberland and Chester counties each have between 10 and 20 confirmed cases.

The first confirmed death related to the coronavirus occurred in Northampton County on Wednesday.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days and our first death in Pennsylvania indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

All cases are either at isolation at home or receiving treatment at hospitals.

There are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Centre County.