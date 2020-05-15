As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect millions across the globe, one Penn State student is doing her part to spread positivity to those around her.

Georgia Young of Bucks County is participating in the “Hearts for Hospitals” project, sending knitted hearts to intensive care unit patients and their families. One heart goes to the patient and another goes to family members who can’t be with the patient because of restrictions implemented to prevent the spread of the virus.

So far, 12 of Young’s (sophomore-elementary and early childhood education) small, hand-knitted hearts have been delivered to St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Young got the idea from a Facebook post by an individual in the United Kingdom who was doing the same thing.

“It’s kind of a cool idea because I feel like right now a lot of people are making donations to nurses and hospitals with food and masks,” Young said. “But I felt like this could reach out to the patients that may be nearing the end of their lives or they’re in critical condition, and their families who can’t be with them.”

Seeing as she already had some crafting experience — beginning with learning how to knit at a summer camp — Young thought the project would be the perfect way to put smiles on the faces of those who the coronavirus has most harshly affected. This past semester at Penn State, Young and one of her friends decided to take up knitting for fun, so she already had practice.

Although they’re small, the hearts take anywhere from one to two hours to create. Young learned how to make them by watching a video on YouTube.

“It’s definitely a labor of love,” Young said. “This was a cool way to just spread some love and comfort to people in [these tough] situations. Knowing that [the hearts] are going to a good cause and are going to brighten up someone’s day makes it worth it.”

Funding the project with her own money, Young said the cost of yarn is cheap enough that it’s easy for many people to make the hearts on their own if they want to join in on the project. She got her supplies via curbside pickup at a Michael’s craft store in her area.

With her current supplies, Young said she can probably make 100 hearts.

“You don’t even have to be able to knit or crochet,” Young said. “People can just sew [the hearts] as well, if they know how to use a sewing machine and have some extra fabric laying around.”

While she has only made 12 hearts as of May 8, Young is excited to see how the project takes off.

“Anyone can make [the hearts] and just mail them to the hospitals [near them],” Young said.

Additionally, Young said hospitals may want hearts to give to their own health care workers to raise their spirits during such a stressful time.

“There’s a lot of different ways the hospitals can use these hearts,” Young said.

Claire Farinha is also making hearts for hospitals and thinks people will enjoy the project.

“As someone who’s been on the other side, where you can't be with hospitalized family, it’s really easy to lose hope,” Farinha (junior-biology) said. “It really takes the smallest thing to help you get through a really tough time, and knowing that your family member has a [knitted] heart can be really reassuring. I hope it has a positive effect for those that these hearts are going to.”

Farinha has enjoyed using her free time during isolation to be creative and feels good knowing she’s doing something to help during this unprecedented time.

After the coronavirus pandemic ends, Young said she wants to continue making hearts for patients with other illnesses, as it makes her happy to help other people.

Those who choose to participate in the project are asked to label bags containing the hearts with the date they were packaged before delivering them to hospitals, as employees have to wait at least 72 hours before coming into contact with objects potentially exposed to germs.

For those interested in making hearts for St. Mary Medical Center, Young said they should be put in Ziploc bags labeled “Lisa Kelly” and dropped off in the hospital’s main lobby. They can also be mailed to 1201 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047, Attn: Lisa Kelly Volunteer Office.