Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced its students will return to campus in the fall semester with classes starting on Aug. 24.

According to an article in the Indiana Gazette, the university will follow a plan which mixes in-person instruction with online learning, as well as strict adherence to health and safety protocols mandated by the coronavirus pandemic.

To stick to this plan, the university will divide students in each class into groups that will rotate from days of in-person instruction — while practicing social distancing in sanitized rooms — to days of online learning via Zoom.

According to the article, on-campus housing will limit one person to each room and two people to each bathroom. On-campus dining will proceed as usual with added sanitization and social distancing procedures.

The operation of university organizations and clubs, however, is still up in the air but will be decided on closer to the start of the semester.