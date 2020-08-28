Coronavirus Update Graphic
Graphic by Noah Riffe

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 835 coronavirus cases, bringing the commonwealth total to 131,991 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Pennsylvania has had 1,488,835 negative cases, 7,655 virus-related deaths and an 81% recovery rate.

Additionally, Centre County has had 396 confirmed cases, which is an increase in nine from yesterday, Aug. 27.

The county has also had 13,029 negative cases and 11 virus-related deaths.

All statistics are based on information from midnight on Friday, Aug. 28.

Quincey Reese is a cops and news reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and minoring in psychology.