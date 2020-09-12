The State College Area School District will continue remote learning for the week of Sept. 14 to 18, according to Superintendent Bob O’Donnell's Friday email.

In Centre County, 137 new coronavirus cases were reported Friday, which includes 128 in the district's community.

The district's board of directors approved the amended guidelines to the health and safety plan Thursday night in a special meeting, which will help the district decide between remote and in-person learning.

Last week, SCASD decided to switch to remote learning for the week of Sept. 7 to 11.

For classes next week, students will follow their normal remote learning schedules, with Wednesday set aside as an asynchronous learning day, enabling professional development and planning time for faculty and staff.

Special education students will be able to use instructional support centers on Wednesday and will be contacted with details.

The district will offer free weekly meal distribution on Wednesdays for any child under the age of 18 during fully remote learning.

According to the email, the status of the area will continue to be evaluated in the community on a daily basis, with decisions to learn in-person or fully remote to be made at the end of each week.

“No doubt, this is a disappointing outcome for many of us, but while we’re in remote, meaningful instruction is occurring,” O’Donnell said in the email. “Our faculty and staff will keep doing their best to engage your children with care and dedication. Thank you for your understanding, cooperation and support for your children during this challenging time for everyone.”