Starting Jan. 19, the coronavirus testing site operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will reopen at 1155 Benner Pike, Suite 120.

Testing will be available 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

People will not need to schedule an appointment in order to get tested. A photo ID as well as an insurance card if applicable are the only requirements.

The site will be open to anyone regardless of residency and age. All individuals will be tested free of charge, including those who are uninsured, according to a press release.

For more information on the site, visit Centre County's website.