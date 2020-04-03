As the number of coronavirus cases increase, school district closings and stay-at-home orders continue to be issued.

With that, many community members find themselves in vulnerable situations in which they are unable to afford or source the food they need. However, for those struggling with food insecurity, they are options within Centre County for students and community members to get the resources they need.

Here are some places and organizations that offer food options for those in need.

Lion’s Pantry Bagged Food Program

Penn State’s student-led food bank has extended its hours of operation while Penn State has gone virtual to ensure that students do not go hungry amid university shutdowns.

Students in need of food or toiletries must first place an order on the Saturday before they need it. Once they have received a confirmation email, students will be able to pick up their items at the Pantry facility on Services Road.

YMCA of Centre County, Anti-Hunger and backpack programs

The YMCA of Centre County is offering individual and family-wide bags of food at select locations in seven school districts, including the Bellefonte, Moshannon and State College local YMCAs as well as Schlow Centre Region Library, which started Tuesday.

These locations will offer drive-through style pickups from noon-1 p.m. Monday through Friday for children aged 0-18.

The Anti-Hunger Program has also partnered with the Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist church in providing a drive-through soup distribution service for senior citizens and veterans starting Monday, April 6 and from noon-1 p.m. at the church on 111 Runville Road in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

The State College Food Bank

The State College Food Bank works to provide food for those in need, and has continued to do so during the coronavirus pandemic.

The non-profit opens its doors three days a week — from 1-4:30 p.m. on Mondays and from 1-3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays to provide community members non-perishable foods, as well as milk, eggs, fresh produce and frozen meat.

State College Area School District

Starting Monday, March 16, State College Area School District began distributing meals Mondays through Fridays on a first come, first served basis for families and children who are 18 years or younger.

According to a statement, those who will receive the food are asked not to congregate at the site and remain in their cars while workers hand out breakfast and lunch bags consisting of dessert treats, fresh vegetables and sandwiches.

The State College High School Bus Loop and Weis market parking lot at North Atherton Street will be open for meal pickups from 11-12:30 p.m., and Ashworth Woods Apartments, Boalsburg will be open from 11:30-12:30 p.m.

Sheetz, local restaurants including the Corner Room

Throughout coronavirus shutdowns, local restaurants such as the Corner Room have offered free groceries to community members.

Select Sheetz locations will also implement the “Kidz Meal Bagz” program starting April 2 for families in need.

In order to take advantage of the program and receive one meal consisting of a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink per child, ask an employee at the register.

To check for participating stores, look here.

St. Andrews’ Episcopal Church Community Cafe

This community center has been serving dinners to anyone that walks in through their doors for eleven years and will continue to operate amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since March 19, the Community Cafe has offered free take-out dinners for those in need.