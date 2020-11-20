Mount Nittany Medical Center has released updates to the current number of coronavirus cases, according to a media release Friday.

There are currently 27 coronavirus inpatients, ranging from age 31 to 94.

Throughout November, 70 coronavirus patients were admitted, averaging 18 new coronavirus inpatients a day. In October, 58 coronavirus inpatients were admitted averaging 11 coronavirus inpatients per day.

The center has seen an increased number of cases across the country and in the State College community, but it urged the public to continue to wear masks, social distance, and continue to wash hands as the holiday season approaches so they can keep up with the amount of coronavirus patients.

Nirmal Joshi, MD, FACP, chief medical officer of Mount Nittany Health said in the release the rising cases are "certainly a cause for concern."

"Even with the prospects for a vaccine looking good, the virus will be part of our lives for at least several months and perhaps longer," he said.