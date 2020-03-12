Despite ongoing coronavirus fears causing cancellations around sports, USA Wrestling said in a statement Thursday that it will continue its plan for Olympic trials with "daily monitoring of the situation."

This includes the U.S. Olympic Team Trials that are set to be hosted in the Bryce Jordan Center on April 4-5.

USA Wrestling also outlined its guidelines in the statement, which are as follows:

USA Wrestling will evaluate its events and activities based on those that are essential to our mission and responsibilities, and those that are non-essential.

Events and activities deemed essential will be conducted in a way that puts the health and safety of those involved as the primary focus, while still meeting the responsibilities of the organization.

Events and activities deemed non-essential, while still important to our community of wrestlers and to USA Wrestling, may be cancelled or postponed to a later date, based on the best available information from the experts, and consistent with the best practices that will support the national effort to manage the current health crisis.

The organization categorized the qualifying and final trials for the U.S. Olympic Team and U.S. age-group World Teams as "essential competitions."

