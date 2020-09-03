The coronavirus has begun to spread through Penn State’s campuses, as the university reported 73 cases as of Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Among those affected are eight students all in the same friend group — the friends recently tested positive at the same time, and contracting the virus has changed their opinions about the pandemic.

Kate, who tested positive and wished to remain anonymous, shared how she thinks the group was exposed.

“We all hang out with each other and are all confused on how we got it, but we think we got it from our friend who lives elsewhere,” Kate (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “Most were not wearing masks when she was moving in, and jammed [together] in the elevator.”

After Kate received a positive test result, Penn State asked her to quarantine in Eastview Terrace, which is being used as an isolation space for students with the coronavirus.

“When I found out I was positive, residence life called me and I moved into Eastview for a night and then my parents came to pick me up and take me home, so now I am home for the ten day [quarantine period],” Kate said.

Kate is experiencing coronavirus symptoms such as chest tightness, fatigue and congestion.

Kate said she wanted to go home rather than remain in Eastview Terrace so she could be closer to her doctors and family in case her situation grew serious.

She said she will likely return to campus after she recovers.

“At home I am not allowed to leave my room, so it’s kind of hard to focus and do work,” Kate said.

When she was still in State College, Kate said she noticed that some students were not taking the virus seriously, particularly when she was walking downtown.

“Before I tested positive I was downtown, wearing my mask, and there were people out not wearing masks, and saying the virus was fake,” Kate said “I just want people to be safe and think about what they are doing before it is too late.”

Emily, a junior who tested negative and also wished to remain anonymous, said the virus spread quickly among her friend group.

Penn State randomly selected one of her friends to get tested.

“He texted us, and we all got tested. I think about eight to nine [of us] are positive, with some negative, and some waiting for results,” Emily said. “Our main group was seven or eight people, but there were also people's roommates who would hang out with us and then hang out with others.”

Emily addressed behaviors that may have led to the small outbreak.

“One of my friends thinks it was from move in day because we were not wearing masks, [we were] closer than six feet [apart], [and were] sharing drinks,” Emily said.

She scheduled her coronavirus test through University Health Services and received a nasal swab.

Her results came back negative, but Penn State Housing still asked her to relocate to Eastview Terrace, where she would be placed in isolation and barred from leaving her room.

She said she didn’t want to be isolated at Eastview Terrace, but she also couldn't rent an apartment downtown out of the blue, so she decided to go home.

Emily said the long testing and quarantining process is affecting her decision to return to campus.

“If this happens again where I am in contact with another positive person and have to do the same thing, [it would be] exhausting,” Emily said. “I'm curious to see what the state of the campus will be like after two weeks, [because] I feel people will be sent home.”

At home, Emily said she is practicing safe habits.

“I'm doing what I should have been doing at Penn State: wearing masks, sanitizing things, not going in public,” Emily said.

Emily said she and her friends originally thought they were following the coronavirus rules because there were fewer than 10 of them together at a time.

Additionally, she said they all trusted each other to be safe and follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State College Borough coronavirus ordinance.

Emily said she hopes others can learn from her own experience and prevent a similar occurrence in their own friend groups.

“I think that's where we went wrong,” Emily said, “by stepping out of our apartment to hang out with each other, without masks, being six feet apart and sharing drinks.

Another student in the group, who wished to remain completely anonymous, believes they contracted the virus on move-in day.

“There were a few people who did not follow the protocol, and that may have been a cause of it, but we did follow the 10-person rule,” they said. “So we really don't know what could have happened or where we went wrong. It could have been anything, honestly. We could have gotten it from a friend.”

Shortly after moving in, the student began to feel sick and scheduled a coronavirus test.

“When I first came here, I did pre-test negative, and then I started feeling sick so I was a little skeptical, and that's when someone who I am in contact with tested positive,” they said. “They texted us first and the university called to make sure I was quarantining.”

Since they live in an off-campus apartment, the student is not required to relocate to Eastview Terrace and opted to remain in their apartment.

They said Penn State employees and contact tracers have been calling to check in on them.

“We have had to stay in isolation and haven't been near anyone else. We don't want to get anyone else sick,” they said. “We have been ordering food delivered to the door, and we do have friends helping with groceries. It's just a pain that we can't go and get them.”

The student said their daily life has dramatically changed since they tested positive.

“[I] have to stay in, and even if you wanted to see people from a [socially] distanced setting you can't do that either,” they said. “It is a little bit different and eye opening that this thing can spread even [when people are] wearing a mask.”

The student said it’s important for others to realize how quickly the virus can spread.

“I'm hanging out with 10 people. It's fine. But then you have to realize that those 10 people you're hanging out with, they could be hanging out with 10 other different people, and it just keeps going, so there's no way to really go around that,” they said. “You have to be safe, you just never know. If you don't know where other people have been, wear a mask around them or don't hang out at all with them.”