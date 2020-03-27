There 531 additional positive cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania as of midnight Friday, bringing the total up to 2,218, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There have also been six additional deaths with the death toll up at 22.

Philadelphia and Montgomery continued to be the hardest hit counties with 530 and 374 cases, respectively.

Two new cases in Centre County were confirmed, bringing the total up to 11.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania reported 560 new cases.

