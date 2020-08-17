Coronavirus Update Graphic
Graphic by Noah Riffe

Oklahoma State University reported a coronavirus outbreak in an off-campus sorority house following testing on Friday.

23 people in the Pi Beta Phi house tested positive for the virus, as confirmed by Oklahoma State University officials. According to a statement by the university, the entire sorority is under quarantine.

University officials said contact tracing is still underway as one student who tested positive lives in a different location off campus.

On Saturday, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported a cluster of coronavirus cases at the university's Sigma Nu fraternity.

