Editor’s note: All numbers come directly from Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard.

Penn State reported 136 new coronavirus cases at University Park, according to its Tuesday coronavirus dashboard update.

This update includes tests received in the past few days, as well as tests whose results were just updated from as far back as Oct. 16.

From Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, Penn State reported a total of 41 student cases, 37 of which were from on-demand tests and 4 of which were from random tests.

The dashboard reported there are currently 276 active coronavirus cases at University Park as of Friday, with 3,506 cases listed as “no longer active.”

Since Aug. 7, Penn State has seen a total of 3,782 positive student cases.

A total of 63 students are in on-campus isolation, and 37 students are in on-campus quarantine.

According to Penn State, quarantine is for those who may have come into contact with an infected individual and must quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the individual.

Isolation is for those who have tested positive for the virus and need to isolate for at least 10 days.

Of the total 52,364 students tested since Aug. 7, 48,245 have tested negative from both on-demand and random tests. A total of 337 students are waiting for test results.

There are currently three active cases among University Park employees. Ten cases are considered no longer active out of a total 13 reported.

A total of 54 employees are waiting for test results.