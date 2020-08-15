Notre Dame University reported 29 positive coronavirus tests in the last week, according to the South Bend Tribune, with 10 cases reported on Friday alone.

Since Aug. 3, more than 8% of the university’s tests have come back positive, which is higher than the 5% the World Health Organization recommends in order to reopen, the Tribune said.

According to the article, university officials determined that most of the cases came from an off-campus party where students were not wearing masks or social distancing, and so far Notre Dame have not seen community spread.

A Notre Dame University spokesperson, Paul Browne, told the Tribune the university plans to hold the fall semester in-person, and feels “confident” despite the rise in positive cases.

Notre Dame has about 8,500 students, compared to Penn State University Park’s 46,000. South Bend, Indiana, where Notre Dame is located, has a population of about 102,000 residents.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE