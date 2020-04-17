On Friday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced his plan for coronavirus relief, reopening and recovery.

Wolf said his administration has been working on a plan to reopen Pennsylvania for the past few weeks, and he will release more details next week.

Wolf said he will adhere to the following standards when deciding when to reopen Pennsylvania:

The plan to reopen will be based on scientific data.

The plan will include guidance for employers, individuals, health care facilities and providers for accountability throughout the process.

Pennsylvania’s healthcare workers must have adequate personal protective equipment and testing capability if Pennsylvania is to reopen.

The government must be able to take action for containment or mitigation at any time if necessary.

Throughout the process, there will still be protections for vulnerable populations such as nursing homes and prisons.

There will still be limitations on large gatherings unrelated to employment.