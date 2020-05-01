Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday a list of 24 counties that will enter the “yellow phase” of reopening — and Centre County is included.

During the yellow phase, some restrictions will be lifted and some businesses will be allowed to reopen. The phase will go into effect May 8.

Any businesses that do reopen must comply with current public health guidelines, such as requiring customers to wear masks while on the premises.

On May 8, 24 counties will reopen — moving from the red phase of #COVID19 response to the yellow phase. ✅ More businesses can open with safety guidance in place🏡 Telework must continue where possible😷 Residents should social distance + wear masks to avoid an outbreak pic.twitter.com/J5zMLExati — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 1, 2020

Gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons, massage therapy parlors, and entertainment venues like casinos and theaters will remain closed.

Wolf said that residents should continue to social distance and wear masks in public whenever possible.

Social distancing and working from home are still encouraged when feasible, Pennsylvania Secretary Rachel Levine previously said of the yellow phase.

The following counties will be in the yellow phase:

Bradford

Cameron

Centre

Clarion

Clearfield

Clinton

Crawford

Elk

Erie

Forest

Jefferson

Lawrence

Lycoming

McKean

Mercer

Montour

Northumberland

Potter

Snyder

Sullivan

Tioga

Union

Venango

Warren

Over half of the 67 counties in the commonwealth will remain in the “red phase” of complete restriction. These counties are some of the harder hit areas, such as Philadelphia and the general southeast area of the state.

No counties as of now will be permitted to enter into the “green phase,” which will involve lifting all remaining parts of the stay-at-home order while still following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. Wolf said these recommendations would still include wearing a mask in public and socially distancing when possible.

Centre County has 96 cases of the coronavirus and one death. There are nearly 47,000 cases and over 2,300 deaths in Pennsylvania as a whole.

