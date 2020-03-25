During Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus press conference on March 25, Wolf gave the following updates.

Pennsylvania is currently at the top of the list of population social distancing based on cell phone location tracking, according to Wolf.

In addition, new funding for small businesses is now available, with up to $100,000 available per business. There is $60 million set aside for the funding.

Additionally, for businesses that have been considered "nonessential" and forced to close during this period, there is a waiver process available to appeal this decision and to be marked as an essential business.

Wolf said he is going to sign the emergency election bill that has made its way to his desk. The emergency school codes bill is still being developed by state legislatures.

