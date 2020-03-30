As we enter the fourth week of online classes, I have noticed some things.

The first thing I noticed is that staying motivated to complete work on time has completely escaped me. The other is that I miss State College immensely.

Being in State College for the academic year — while attending classes and doing my work — gives me a sense of responsibility.

When I am home in my childhood bedroom with its frilly curtains and turquoise quilt, I feel a sense of comfort.

This comfort I feel, however, makes it extremely hard to leave my bed in the morning — other than to take my dog outside or have a bowl of cereal.

And I don’t think I’m alone.

The lack of motivation affects our ability to complete schoolwork, which is now done through staring at a computer screen for countless hours.

After a rough adjustment period, I have found my motivation again. I am still learning, but these tips and ideas have greatly helped me.

Set an alarm

It’s easier to get things done if you wake up in the morning, much like you would at school, and “attend” your classes.

In addition, doing work on a set schedule helps you stay focused and makes it easier to organize the work that needs to be completed.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Doing this will even give you some more free time in the evenings to spend with family or friends.

Create a “school space”

For the first week of online classes, I did my homework from my bedroom. I used my couch, bed and vanity as workspaces, which became frustrating because of how uncomfortable it was.

I worked with my mom to clean out a spare room. We redid the desk space, decorating it with a lamp, candle, comfy rug and all of my school supplies.

You don’t have to do exactly what I did, but choose somewhere in the house that is quiet and has a comfortable chair or a table.

It’s important to keep that space soley for school work.

It is almost like you are leaving your bed to walk to 100 Thomas, just with about 699 less people.

Get showered and dressed

Getting up in the morning and showering has helped me significantly.

I put on a pair of leggings and a t-shirt, normal class attire for campus and online and get to work. I found it to be much easier to get things down if I wasn’t in my pajama pants and fuzzy socks.

Music as a mood booster

When I’m not on a Zoom call and simply completing assignments, I have been putting on a music playlist to enjoy.

I turn it to a low volume, just enough to hear something pleasing. It gives me a positive feeling.

My playlist is a combination of Broadway hits, Taylor Swift, TikTok songs and overall upbeat songs, but you can play whatever you like as long as it helps you.

Take a break

Don’t work yourself up — all of your tasks will get done. As my mom says, take things “day-by-day,” and you’ll be okay.

I found that taking breaks in between the different types of classwork I am doing has helped me clear my mind and refocus.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

How to support small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic | Opinion In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the survival of small businesses is in jeopardy.

Activities I have done include reading a book, painting canvases, watching TikTok videos, taking my dog outside, making a snack, baking cookies and more.

Being at home gives you the freedom to do activities many of us don’t have time for at Penn State, and that includes taking naps.

Ask for help

During this online class period, professors and students alike have been struggling with the transition.

If you have a question or concern about an assignment or project, it is highly likely someone else is having the same problem.

This pandemic has shown me that there are people who want to help others during this difficult time, so don’t be afraid to reach out to a TA or classmate for help on assignments.

Take time to talk to friends from school

Being able to communicate with my friends has motivated me more than most other things.

I have been taking the time to reach out to my friends, roommates and club members from Penn State to connect and talk about things.

Having contact with my peers has made me want to get things done, and hearing how everyone is going through the same struggles as I am helps me feel a bit better.

My THON committee has been meeting on Zoom every other, either to talk or just play games like Club Penguin and Kahoot.

This normalcy of staying in contact with friends helps me stay motivated in my online classes.