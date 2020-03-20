There is now a case of the coronavirus in Centre County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There are currently 268 cases in the commonwealth.

On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the shutdown of all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Penn State has moved all classes online for the rest of the spring semester due to the virus. The residence halls are closed, and students were strongly advised to stay at home and not return to campus or State College.

The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.

