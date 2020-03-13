Effective at midnight Saturday, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC cruise lines will suspend outgoing cruises for 30 days, according the President Donald Trump's Twitter account.

Princess, Viking and Disney cruise lines announced similar decisions on Thursday.

Happy Valley Cruise's 2020 Charter Cruise with Captain Sue Paterno to benefit Special Olympics PA will return to Miami at 7 a.m. on Saturday, according to the website's itinerary.

Planned destinations included Key West, Florida and Cozumel, Mexico.

