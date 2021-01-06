On Tuesday, a select few health care workers at Penn State identified as part of the “critical workforce” began to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

While availability is limited, the university has designated 50 employees who qualify for the vaccine under the requirements set for them by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, according to Penn State News. This includes those working full-time at the COVID-19 testing locations as well as caregivers working in University Health Services and Occupational Medicine.

The vaccination distribution is a part of Pennsylvania's Phase 1A, which focuses on those at high risk and critical workforce, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The university's vaccinations will only apply to the workers in the Centre County area and University Park community. However, Penn State is working to secure additional vaccine doses for similar workers at the commonwealth campuses, according to Penn State News.

Other medical and health-care personnel working at locations such as Penn State Health and Mount Nittany Medical Centers are receiving vaccinations outside of the university.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE