The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 450 positive coronavirus cases, bringing the commonwealth total to 90,304 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have also been 743,020 negative cases, 6,754 virus-related deaths and a 78% recovery rate in Pennsylvania.

Additionally, Centre County has had 228 positive cases, which is a four case increase since Saturday, July 4. There have also been 4,866 negative cases and eight virus-related deaths in the county.

