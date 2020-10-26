The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 3,073 positive coronavirus cases on Monday, which increased the commonwealth case total to 195,695.

There have been 8,673 virus-related deaths in Pennsylvania, and a total of 2,241,430 patients who have tested negative to date.

The current recovery rate for coronavirus in the commonwealth is 78%.

In Centre County, there have been 4,070 total positive cases, of which 3,910 are confirmed and 160 are probable. There have been 35,554 negative cases and 16 virus-related deaths to date.

All data is based off of DOH statistics reported Monday, Oct. 26.

