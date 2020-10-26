The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 3,073 positive coronavirus cases on Monday, which increased the commonwealth case total to 195,695.
There have been 8,673 virus-related deaths in Pennsylvania, and a total of 2,241,430 patients who have tested negative to date.
The current recovery rate for coronavirus in the commonwealth is 78%.
In Centre County, there have been 4,070 total positive cases, of which 3,910 are confirmed and 160 are probable. There have been 35,554 negative cases and 16 virus-related deaths to date.
All data is based off of DOH statistics reported Monday, Oct. 26.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 192,622 coronavirus cases statewide on Saturd…