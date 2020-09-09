In addition to the previously-offered voluntary testing program for employees, Penn State announced the launch of a random coronavirus screening process for faculty has taken effect this week.

According to university spokesperson Wyatt DuBois, Penn State reviewed all employee-related policies before determining that random screening of faculty members aligned with existing rules.

A Penn State News release published Wednesday indicated that student screening has switched from Vault Health to the university’s Testing and Surveillance Center, but DuBois said that the random testing for faculty will continue to run via spit-tests through Vault.

DuBois added that the purpose of the random faculty screening is to remain flexible and identify coronavirus cases among asymptomatic employees.

“Each of the multi-layered components of the University’s on-demand testing and random screening procedures continues to evolve so that needs can be addressed,” DuBois said via email.