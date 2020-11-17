Editor’s note: All numbers come directly from Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard.

Penn State reported 140 new student coronavirus cases at University Park, with 273 current active cases, according to its Tuesday dashboard update.

The update includes tests whose results were previously pending.

From Nov. 13 to 15, Penn State reported 52 total cases, including 50 from on-demand tests and two from random tests.

The dashboard reported 4,200 cases as “no longer active.”

Since Aug. 7, Penn State has seen a total of 4,473 positive student cases.

A total of 39 students are in on-campus quarantine, and 57 students are in on-campus isolation.

According to Penn State, quarantine is for those who may have come into contact with an infected individual and must quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the individual.

Isolation is for those who have tested positive for the virus and need to isolate for at least 10 days.

Of the total 69,135 students tested since Aug. 7, 63,544 have tested negative from both on-demand and random tests. A total of 1,118 students are waiting for test results.

There are 10 active cases among University Park employees, one of which was reported between Nov. 13 and 15.

Of 29 total employee cases, 19 are considered no longer active.

A total of 44 employees are waiting for test results. A total of 5,621 employees have been tested since Aug. 7, yielding 5,548 negative results.

