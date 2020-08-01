The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 112,936 coronavirus cases across the commonwealth on Sunday.

Since March, 7,024 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the state, with a reported recovery rate of 76%.

Centre County reported 316 confirmed positive coronavirus cases, a decrease in three cases from Friday, and 8,745 people in the county have tested negative for the virus.

