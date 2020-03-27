A Mount Nittany Health employee at one of its outpatient practices has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release from Mount Nittany Health.

The individual is the first Mount Nittany Health employee to test positive.

According to the release, the employee has been at home since they began experiencing symptoms.

Mount Nittany Health has completed a "detailed review" to determine any potential exposure of the virus to patients and "has completed appropriate follow up as needed," the release says. Coworkers have been notified and are being monitored for the virus.

The release did not provide any further information, nor did it specify where the employee worked.