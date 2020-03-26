With the second week of “Zoom University” coming to a close, let’s unpack some of the uncomfortable moments students have experienced during their online lectures.

Questionable background noises

Picture this: You’re sitting in the comfort of your bedroom when, all of a sudden, you hear someone from your class, who forgot to mute their mic make some weird, undistinguishable noise. Disgusting.

Professors laughing at their own jokes

Ah, I remember the first day of Zoom when no one wanted to unmute or show their faces. We were all there. The professors felt extremely uncomfortable because there was no response from the students. At all.

Students multitasking

From students making food, eating food, frantically completing homework for other classes, lifting weights and even driving cars, Zoom has seen everything. What will be next?

Chat

A lot has happened in chat. I’m sure you can agree. It was a game-changer when we discovered the private chat option.

Technological difficulties

One of my professors accidentally left their own lecture and we had a good laugh about it. There’s also the students who took a while to find the “raise your hand” button. Malfunctions with the “mute” button have undeniably cost more than a few minutes of precious class time.

Virtual backgrounds and costumes

Aside from the multitude of students who utilize the preset beach backgrounds or various pictures, some have even taken to dressing up for class. I have seen various snapchat stories of students wearing different heads, hats, shirts and more.

The uncategorized moments

Ballroom dance class has been requiring students to dance on camera with an imaginary partner. Some professors have been performing music or even showing memes to their students. Other professors are performing demonstrations for health-related courses to no avail. Higher education is truly changing right before our eyes.

I wish you the best of luck on your coming Zoom exams.